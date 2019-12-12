Gardaí suspect man, 30s, died after fall in Donegal

Thursday, December 12, 2019

By Stephen Maguire

Gardaí have confirmed that a man in his 30s has died following an incident in Co Donegal this afternoon.

The man was found outside Celtic Apartments on the Pearse Road in Letterkenny before 4pm.

It is believed the man may have suffered a fall.

The area was sealed off and two ambulances and the Gardaí rushed to the scene.

However, it is understood the man, who has not yet been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital for a post mortem.

Gardaí say the result of this post mortem will determine the direction of their investigation.

Gardaí are still at the scene of the incident and the scene has been preserved for a forensic investigation.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Appeal for help to find Louth man missing for almost two weeks

Thursday, 12/12/19 - 8:40pm

Taoiseach to demand €1bn from EU for investment and support in border region

Thursday, 12/12/19 - 8:20pm

Man arrested in connection with murder of Cork man in 2015

Thursday, 12/12/19 - 5:00pm