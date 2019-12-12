IT Carlow to get €377k funding

A TOTAL of €377,520 has been allocated to IT Carlow under the government’s regional technology clustering fund.

“The regional technology clustering fund is the first annual competitive fund of its kind,” said deputy Pat Deering. “It provides a platform for engagement between enterprise and regionally-based academic institutions – the institutes of technology (IoT) and technological universities (TU) – in order to drive productivity and competitiveness.

“The projects will support and activate clustering in several sectors,” the Rathvilly-based TD continued. “The clustering activity will help IT Carlow to connect and engage with SMEs and multinational corporations in common areas of interest, while providing a means to increase their educational and research remit as knowledge providers in their region. This can only be good news for the economic development of Carlow.”

Twelve successful academic institutions from all regions have secured funding for their projects, amounting to €46 million in total.