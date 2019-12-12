  • Home >
Mother ‘fuming’ at Taoiseach’s comments about Santa finding homeless children

Thursday, December 12, 2019

A homeless mother has hit out at the Taoiseach for his comment that Santa will find homeless children this Christmas.

Leo Varadkar was reacting in the Dáil yesterday to a letter written by the son of Margaret Maughan.

In it, seven-year-old Kevin asked Santa to come to his hotel again this Christmas with Batman toys.

Mrs Maughan said the Taoiseach’s remarks were out of line.

She said: “He really irritated me so much. I was fuming.

“His basic response was that children in emergency accommodation or hospitals or anywhere like that don’t have to worry about Santa coming.

“How does he know that Santa is going to find them in homeless accommodations.”

