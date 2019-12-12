Stephen is named as Lions young ambassador

STRONG leadership skills, wonderful accomplishments and, above all, a genuine focus on community service aimed at enhancing the lives of those around them.

These were the abiding attributes evident among all of the finalists in the recent Carlow Lions Club Young Ambassadors of the 21st century 2019.

The event was held in the Seven Oaks Hotel recently and highlighted the many impressive young people from schools all over the county who take an active role in their community.

The winner was announced as Stephen Dwyer, son of Ian and Emma Dwyer, Graiguecullen and a sixth-year student at St Mary’s Academy CBS, Carlow. Stephen has been involved in his school’s peace and justice group since first year and has filled the role of chairman for the past two years.

Although naturally a shy young man, he has been central to encouraging younger members to get involved and had overseen everything from fundraising to the annual Christmas rota, where the CBS supports local charity groups in the run-up to Christmas. Stephen is also involved in the Ray of Sunshine Foundation, an Irish charity established in 2013, which works to build schools and health centres in Africa and some of the poorest parts in the world.

Stephen had been elected to students’ council at his school for the past three years and is a member of the CBS Meitheal programme. During the summer, Stephen is a group leader with Carlow Regional Youth Services. And just last week, Stephen was also awarded a papal cross as part of the John Paul II Awards.

Runner-up at the Carlow Lions Club Young Ambassadors was Rachel Diyalu from St Leo’s College. All of the finalists were presented with Lions Club trays and certificates, which were presented by local Lions president John Sullivan.

Co-ordinator of the Carlow Lions Club Young Ambassador is Jack Morley, assisted by Terry Coffey.