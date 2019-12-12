This year’s Carloviana was launched by football boss Turlough O’Brien

THE 2020 edition of Carloviana, the annual journal of the Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society (CHAS), was launched recently in the Seven Oaks Hotel by Turlough O’Brien, manager of the Carlow senior football team, author, chief executive officer of Tinteán, the Carlow Voluntary Housing Association, and intrepid cyclist around the highways and byways of his native county.

This is the 71st Carloviana, which was first published in 1947.

At the outset, Turlough said it was through his late father Jim that he became familiar with Carloviana, his dad encouraging the O’Brien family members to read the publication for its relevance to the county.

Turlough spoke of the beauties of Carlow – its history and place names, with so much to be seen in every nook and cranny of the Dolmen County. He said that through its efforts in producing Carloviana each year, CHAS has “done the county some service”.

He referred to the depth of research, professionalism and dedication of everyone involved in the publication, which, Turlough stated, is a source of “keeping us in touch with who we are”.

Turlough echoed the two concerns expressed by CHAS president Pádraig Dooley in his Carloviana message. Pádraig referred to the continued deterioration of the Turner-designed railings at Carlow Courthouse, ‘despite commitments given in 2017’, expressing the hope that ‘the Courts Service restore the railings to their former glory without any further delay’.

Turlough also concurred with the CHAS president’s view concerning the lack of a heritage officer in the county. Pádraig wrote: ‘I believe we are missing out on our potential as a niche tourism destination for those interested in the history and heritage by being one of only two counties in the country who lack a heritage officer.’

Turlough outlined some of the highlights he had selected from the 2020 publication, commenting about the ‘saucy’ title for the article by Stephen Sweetman, ‘The women in the life of Bishop Daniel Delany’.

He referred to the ‘Rage of the raven’ by Liam O’Neill, which Turlough described as “an evocative history of Carlow’s highest village, Drumphea”.

He was greatly impressed with Michael Kinsella’s ‘Kilcloney eviction.’ It brought to life the history of the Land League, landlordism, boycotts and evictions.

He also made reference to the feast day traditions and gatherings on the Blackstairs Mountains by Dr Seamus Ó Murchú and another article by the same author titled ‘Fireballs and balls of light’, which centres on Knockaunarelic, a burial ground located in the townland of Pollerton Little to the northeast of Carlow, which was once an important cemetery serving Carlow town and environs. The site was closed in the mid-20th century under changes to the sanitation laws. Turlough also selected a piece on Kellistown Round Tower as another of his highlights.

In an overall sense, Turlough said, the articles contained within the pages of Carloviana are “wonderful posters to the past, no matter what part of the country you come from”.

He encouraged the public to support Carloviana 2020 by purchasing a copy, describing it as an ideal Christmas present for local emigrants.

Turlough finished with a quotation from American poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou: “History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived, but if faced with courage, need not be lived again.”

Carloviana costs €15 and can be obtained at any of the usual shops around the town and county or through the CHAS website carlowhistorical.com.