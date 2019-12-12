Three arrested in connection with Lucan murder

Gardaí at the scene in Mount Andrew, Lucan where the body of a person was discovered inside a burning vehicle. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Lucan last month.

He was discovered in a burning car and had been shot.

Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with this shooting in Lucan.

It happened at Mount Andrew Court just before 8pm on Monday, November 18.

A car was discovered on fire, inside the remains of a man were discovered. He had been shot a number of times before the vehicle was set alight.

The three people arrested today are being held at Dublin Garda Stations.

The men can be questioned for up to seven days, while the woman can be detained for three days.