Child chemo sessions at Crumlin delayed by staff shortages

Chemotherapy sessions for children with cancer are being delayed by staff shortages at Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

The Gavin Glynn Foundation says it’s heard from half a dozen families since the start of November who’ve been told appointments would be put back.

The children’s cancer charity says in each of the cases, parents were told it was because the hospital couldn’t provide staff to administer the treatment.

Spokesman John Glynn said frontline staff at the hospital are at breaking point.

He said: “The nurses are very apologetic and they’re very understanding with the families themselves and they’re at breaking point.

“It’s not down to them, it’s down to the actual hospital and the board of management within the actual hospital.”

He added: “The senior consultants need to come out and stand up and say…we have a problem here…we don’t have enough infrastructure to be able to cope with the amount of children.”

Fianna Fáil health spokesman Stephen Donnelly has said Health Minister Simon Harris needs to explain what is going on.

He said it is not fair on staff at the hospital, or their patients.

“We need to understand how it is conceivably possible, that the people who are providing this service, the incredible staff in Crumlin hospital are being left in a position where they have to tell parents that the scheduled chemotherapy sessions for their children are being delayed,” he said.

“It is nothing that any clinician would ever want to have to do, and it is outrageous quite frankly.”