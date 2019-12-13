Christmas tree event gets festive season off to a spectacular start

CREATIVITY and Christmas combined at St Mary’s Church, Haymarket recently for Carlow Union of Parishes’ first-ever Christmas Tree Festival. A stunning array of almost 100 Christmas trees adorned every available space in the picturesque church, varying in size, colour and theme to amazing effect.

All aspects of Carlow life were represented, with each participant using their imagination, resourcefulness and artistic expertise to create an eye-catching Christmas tree. Sporting clubs like Carlow Rowing Cub, Carlow Rugby Club and Carlow Tennis Club created trees, along with lots of community groups, from the local ICA to Carlow Pride Festival.

Local schools and centres like Carlow NS and the Holy Angels were not found wanting either, creating their own inspiring masterpieces for the event. Local businesses and lots of creative individuals also stepped up to the plate, all helping to create a magical vista of trees.

All proceeds from the Christmas Tree Festival were donated to two very worthy local charities, Éist Cancer Support Centre and County Carlow Hospice.

The Christmas Tree Festival was launched by mayor of Carlow cllr Andrea Dalton, who congratulated all involved in creating such a wonderful event, the perfect kick-start to the festive season.

Rev David White thanked the Carlow Christmas Tree Festival Committee, particularly Kay Tucker, for making the event such an enjoyable and memorable one for not just the parish but the wider Carlow community. He stressed the inclusivity of Carlow Union of Parishes, a welcoming community that celebrates diversity.

“The Carlow Christmas Tree Festival is all about people – those who have used their creativity in the creation of such wonderful trees, those who have prepared the church and have been planning to offer hospitality and fundraise for local charities over these past months, and those people who come to visit and support the days of the event,” he said.

The formalities were followed by a delicious spread of baked goods and spiced apple juice as visitors walked around and marvelled at the wonderful display of Christmas trees.

Over the weekend, performances from various local ensembles added enormously to the atmosphere in St Mary’s, with groups like Carlow Voices, Carlow Youth Orchestra, Carlow Ukulele Band and the Wolseley Singers all supporting the event.

Throughout the weekend, hundreds of visitors called into St Mary’s to savour the wonderful atmosphere.