College fights deportation of African student

STAFF and students at Carlow College have mounted a campaign to stop the deportation of a first-year student.

The campaign against the deportation of Michael Chrichton is being led by lecturers Stephanie Hanlon and Stephanie McDermott and students’ union president Adam Kane. Michael was served with a deportation order last week by the Department of Justice, stating that he must leave Ireland and return to Malawi.

Michael came to Ireland to study five years ago but, unfortunately, two private colleges he attended in Dublin both closed before he had a chance to complete his degree in sociology. Michael, whose dream is to work as a community worker back home in Malawi, applied for and got a place at Carlow College studying social, political and community studies. He wrote to the department last December, asking for an extension to his visa, explaining his intentions to study in Carlow. When he registered successfully with the college in September, he sent the requisite paper work to the department as proof that he was a student again. However, last week, Michael received shocking correspondence that his student visa had run out and that he must now leave Ireland.

“All I want is to study and get a degree here. I love Carlow College and I would love the chance to stay,” Michael told The Nationalist.

Lecturer Stephanie Hanlon added: “Michael’s studies are self-financed and he’s not looking for citizenship. He just wants to continue his studies because his goal, his dream, is to return home and work as a community worker.”

Michael has the support of staff and students at Carlow College, who have written to the minister for justice Charlie Flanagan, asking that he be given the chance to complete his degree. The lobbying group launched a media campaign to highlight Michael’s plight and have started an online petition to help him remain in Ireland.

The petition is calling on the department to review Michael’s case and lift its deportation order until he can complete his degree in Carlow College.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice said that it couldn’t comment on individual cases.

To sign the petition, go to my.uplift.ie.