Developers could break ground on controversial housing project in 2020

Developers could break ground on the O’Devaney Gardens project as early as next year.

The next step is for the plans to go to An Bord Pleanala but Dublin City Council’s housing chief Brendan Kenny has said objections to the development could have set the project back a decade.

Last month, councillors gave the go ahead for the deal that will see more than 800 homes built on the site close to the Phoenix Park in Dublin 7.

During the vote, protesters stormed the council chamber, with some shouting “shame on you” at councillors who voted in favour.

Among the concerns was the cost of affordable units which was earmarked to be as high as €420,000, but a new deal was negotiated that will see the top price come in at €310,000.

Speaking in today’s Herald, Brendan Kenny said that had a different plan been pursued on the back of objections, everything that has been done up until now would have to be abandoned.

The next step is for the plans to go to An Bord Pleanala.

If the development is approved, ground could be broken on the site by this time next year.

It will then take a further three years before the units will be ready to live in.