  €18,000 of suspected counterfeit goods seized in Tipperary

Friday, December 13, 2019

An image of some of the items seized by gardaí

Gardaí have seized some €18,000 worth of suspected counterfeit goods following a search at a house in Mountain View, Carrick On Suir, Co Tipperary on December 12, 2019.

At approximately 6pm, detectives from Clonmel executed a search warrant at a house in Mountain View.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized suspected counterfeit footwear, clothing, handbags and cosmetics worth approximately €18,000. The items are labelled as Nike, Adidas, Ted Baker, North Face and Hugo Boss.

No arrests have been made but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

Gardaí warned the public that buying counterfeit goods means they “are not only buying sub-standard products – there is also a potential health and safety risk. For example, are they flame retardant?”

They added that buying counterfeit goods may also mean “playing a part in the funding of organised crime groups who operate throughout the country”.

Prosecutions for suspected counterfeit goods are under Section 92 of the Trademarks Act 1996.

