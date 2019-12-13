FAI to meet with Shane Ross and Brendan Griffin next week

Friday, December 13, 2019

Shane Ross and Brendan Griffin will meet with the FAI board members next week following requests from the FAI for an urgent meeting.

The Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport confirmed the meeting will take place on Monday, December 16.

Minister Ross and Minster Griffin expressed their disappointment that the appointments of an independent Chair and new independent directors have not yet been made.

A meeting has been arranged with the FAI directors who were elected at the July 2019 AGM.

The meeting was sought by the FAI to discuss the pressing challenges facing the organisation at this critical time.

It comes a day after the FAI announced the resignation of John Earley from the FAI board.

Mr Earley was the last remaining board member who served under former chief executive John Delaney.

