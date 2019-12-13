Man charged with robbery and assault of woman in Co Cork

Bandon, Co Cork

A man has been charged with a robbery and assault that happened in Co Cork earlier this month.

The man, who is aged in his 20s, was arrested today in connection with an incident that happened on December 1 on Castle Road, Bandon.

He is due to appear before Bandon District Court tomorrow morning.

Shortly after 3am on December 1, a woman was walking on Castle Road when she was approached by a man who stole her handbag, knocked her to the ground and assaulted her.

Three men who were in the area at the time came to the woman’s assistance.

The woman did not require medical attention at the time of the incident.