A man in his 20s is due to appear in court this morning charged in relation to a robbery at a shop in Cork last month.

On the morning of November 28th, a man went into a shop on the Lower Glanmire Road and threatened staff while demanding cash.

A struggle ensued and the man left the scene with a sum of money.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 20s in Cork yesterday and he has since been charged.