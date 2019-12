Two men have been injured after they were attacked with a corrosive substance in Finglas, Dublin last Wednesday.

It happened on the Jamestown Road shortly before 4pm.

A man in his 20s received apparent lacerations to his body, while a second man also aged in his 20s had received facial injuries.

Both men were treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital.

No arrests have been made and Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.