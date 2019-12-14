Man arrested as police investigate Belfast stabbing

Saturday, December 14, 2019

By Press Association

A 20-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing in Belfast.

Police received a report that a man had been stabbed in Northwick Drive shortly before 6.30am on Saturday.

It is believed the injured man was in the street when he was approached by an unknown male.

An altercation took place and one man pulled out a knife.

The injured man sustained two stab wounds, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Detective Sergeant William Arnott said: “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to contact detectives at Musgrave PSNI Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 366 of December 14.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Husband and wife missing from Portmarnock since Tuesday

Saturday, 14/12/19 - 5:55pm

Two arrested as rival protesters come face to face at #Rally4Peace

Saturday, 14/12/19 - 2:45pm

Gardaí investigate after human skull found in Kerry

Saturday, 14/12/19 - 1:55pm