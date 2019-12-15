Dublin’s new 24-hour bus service deemed ‘a roaring success’

Dublin’s new 24-hour bus service has been declared “a roaring success” by a Fine Gael TD.

New figures show more than 2,800 passengers travelled on the Number 41 Dublin Bus from Lower Abbey St to Swords during the first five nights of the overnight service.

The second 24 hour service on the Number 15 from Clongriffin to Ballycullen was also said to be very busy.

Noel Rock says in the New Year he will be lobbying for other routes to have 24 hour service too.

“On the first five nights alone, without much publicity whatsoever, we have buses that are effectively running towards being full,” said Mr Rock.

“I am inundated with people on different routes – in Ballymun, in Glasnevin, in Finglas – saying to me ‘we want this in our area as well.’

“I’ll be making those representations and I have no doubt TDs right around the city will be making those representations as well to try and get more 24-hour bus routes as soon as possible.”