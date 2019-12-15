Cyclist dies after collision with Luas

Sunday, December 15, 2019

A man has been killed after being hit by a Luas tram in Dublin.

It happened shortly after 3am on the Green Line at Peters Place on Charlemont Bridge on the southside.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the City Morgue in Whitehall.

The Green line was closed for a time this morning but has since reopened.

The tram was operating as part of the Luas Christmas night service.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons who may have witnessed the collision or may be able to assist them with the investigation to contact them at Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

