Section of busy shopping street in Cork closed off as chunk of concrete falls from building

A chunk of concrete dropped from the top of Debenhams onto St Patrick’s St. Pictures: Damian Coleman

Cork City Fire Brigade have cordoned off a section of a busy shopping street after a chunk of concrete fell from a building.

The incident happened at Debenham’s on St Patrick’s St this afternoon.

“Crews are currently dealing with an incident in St Patrick’s Street in the City Centre,” the Cork City Fire Brigade said this lunchtime.

The chunk had dislodged from the overhang at the top of the building and fell to the floor below.

There were no reported injuries and the Fire Brigade as well as An Garda Síochána are at the scene assessing the damage.