  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Boy, 10, threatened with deportation allowed to stay in Ireland after 67,000 sign petition

Boy, 10, threatened with deportation allowed to stay in Ireland after 67,000 sign petition

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

A ten-year-old boy from Co. Wicklow is being allowed to stay in Ireland after having a threat of deportation lifted.

Eric Zhi Ying Mei Xue, who goes to St Cronan’s school in Bray, was born in Ireland but is not a citizen.

His mother arrived in Ireland from China in 2006 and lost her final appeal against a deportation order in 2018.

However, a decision has been made to allow Eric to stay here following a petition that was signed by over 67,000 people.

A 2004 referendum passed that meant children born in Ireland to non-Irish parents were no longer automatically entitled to Irish citizenship.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man hospitalised after being shot ‘a number of times’ in Dublin

Tuesday, 17/12/19 - 10:20pm

Gardaí dealing with ‘suspicious’ death of a man in Kilkenny

Tuesday, 17/12/19 - 10:00pm

Detector dog Blue assists as €100k worth of drugs seized at Dublin Airport yesterday

Tuesday, 17/12/19 - 7:00pm