CBS Christmas Fair was the best yet

ST Mary’s CBS enjoyed its most successful Christmas Fair with a jam-packed day of attractions.

This year, footfall was the biggest yet, with more than 100 children visiting Santa, who arrived in style with Mrs Claus on a fire engine. The craft fair had 34 stalls featuring a wide variety of delightful gift ideas. German teacher Clare O’Brien and her students had also developed a German-themed stand showcasing its cuisine.

Also on sale was the Fireside Companion, a new Christmas annual published by The Nationalist. The 120-page annual is jam-packed with stories, articles and games and puzzles for the whole family to enjoy. Some are fun, some are quirky, some are short, some are long – but all are enjoyably good reads.

Among other stories, you’ll read about how a bunch of Myshall lads nearly trumped NASA with their own accidental ‘moon launch’ in 1977, discover how Carlow town has changed in the last 200 years and learn how videotapes changed our world. There are features on comic book heroes and on real heroes, like the Carlow Lions Club and Tullow girl Helena Coogan, who volunteered to help out in remotest Guatemala. You can revisit The Ploughing, celebrate the history of O’Hanrahan’s GFC and look back on the best of Carlow sport in 2019.

There are stories and poems, from up and coming writers like Maria Hoey and from readers, and photographs down through the years, as well as contributions from regulars like Charlie Keegan, Frank White, Tommy Murphy, Michael Dawson, Michael Godfrey and Kieran Murphy.

In the words of Nationalist editor Conal O’Boyle, who was on hand at the CBS Christmas Fair with copies of the Fireside Companion: “We hope there is something in here that will raise your spirits and put a smile on your face.”

The St Mary’s CBS Christmas Fair was run by the parents’ council with the support of the whole school community. They got the message out well in advance, with people turning up from Laois, Kildare and Wexford.

“Normally, something like that is a local thing, but we got people from further afield through our Facebook page as well as advertising and with your good selves!” said Jo Shannon of the parents’ council.

Transition year students at the school also showcased their mini-companies, while others helped to set up stalls. Caretaker Martin was also an invaluable help in setting up and dismantling the fair.

Parents served up tea and coffee and provided delicious home-baked goodies. Music was provided by the school choir and teacher Aideen Cleary.

And not one but two auctions were held, overseen by past pupil cllr Fintan Phelan. A mini-auction for the under-18s particularly got the blood going and the hall was filled with waving €5 notes, the auction limit.

An adult auction saw a variety of great prizes, including a portrait with photographer Thomas Sunderland, a cot, and a load of firewood. A monster raffle was also held.

Joe thanked the host of generous local businesses that provided vouchers or spot prizes.

Proceeds from the event will go towards developing the school’s recreational grounds.