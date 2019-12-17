Crumlin Children’s Hospital got more than 300 complaints in eight months

  • Home >
Tuesday, December 17, 2019

More than 300 complaints were made about Crumlin Children’s Hospital in the first eight months of this year.

Up to 191 of them were in relation to safe and effective care, according to figures for January to August, released to Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy.

Another 116 were about access at the hospital.

It comes as a number of chemo sessions for children had to be postponed earlier this month over bed shortages at the hospital.

Deputy Murphy said: “There are also complaints about things like physical access to the hospital car parking and the cost of that.

“For example, if a child is in hospital, €10 a day can quickly mount up and it puts additional pressure on the parents.”

