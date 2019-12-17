FAI pull out of an appearance before TDs and Senators as ‘very important questions’ remain

Following a meeting with Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross TD, and Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin TD, at Dáil Éireann last night are, from left, FAI board member Joseph O’Brien, FAI board member Martin Heraghty, FAI board member Richard Shakespeare, FAI board member David Moran, FAI lead executive Paul Cooke, and FAI board member John Finnegan. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The FAI has pulled out of an appearance before TDs and Senators tomorrow to discuss its governance and financial issues.

Six members of the board met Minister Shane Ross for an hour and a half last night and described the talks as “constructive”.

Representatives were invited to appear before the Oireachtas Sport Committee tomorrow – but chair Fergus O’Dowd says he’s “disappointed” they won’t be able to attend.

He says a number of “very important questions” regarding the future of Irish football need to be addressed as soon as possible.

Minister Ross also said today that Government funding will not be restored any time soon.

He said: “We’ve been told by COSI that it would be a very bad idea, but we have also decided ourselves that they haven’t complied with Corporate governance.

“They haven’t reformed properly yet, they’ve still got at least one person who was on the old board on this board, they haven’t appointed any independent directors, they haven’t appointed an independent Chief Executive Officer.

“On top of that, they’ve got an enormous debt and I think restoring funding at this stage would be quite absurd.”