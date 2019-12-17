Gardaí appeal for help to find man missing for six days

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Gardaí are appealing for help to find a man who has been missing for almost a week.

Tomasz Biesiada, aged 51, is missing from his home in Easker Meadows, Tullamore, since Wednesday, December 11.

Tomasz is described as being six foot one inch tall with a medium build, grey tight receding hair and blue eyes.

Tomasz was last seen on Thursday morning, December 12 and has not been seen since.

When last seen he was wearing a bright hat, back pack and a beige jacket.

Anyone who may have seen Tomasz or has information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 – 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

