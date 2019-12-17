  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Junior Minister wants insurance firms to reduce car insurance premiums

Junior Minister wants insurance firms to reduce car insurance premiums

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

The Junior Finance Minister Michael D’Arcy has denied he has been “asleep at the wheel” when it comes to the current insurance crisis.

It comes after a Central Bank report found that the cost of premiums rose 42% over the last decade.

That is despite a 2.5% reduction in the average cost of claims over the same period.

Minister Michael D’Arcy, who is responsible for the insurance sector, said we need more companies to come into the Irish market.

Mr D’Arcy said: “The insurance sector in Ireland is small, we need more competition to come in here.

“The companies who are saying they are not profitable enough, that is clearly not the case, the insurance companies are very profitable, 9% profit is very handsome.

“What I want insurance companies to do is to reduce their premiums, treat their customers better, treat their clients better.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Nine due in court following incident of violent disorder in Longford town

Tuesday, 17/12/19 - 11:25am

Six hospitals with over 30 patients awaiting beds as figure rises above 600

Tuesday, 17/12/19 - 10:55am

Gardaí appeal for help to find man missing for six days

Tuesday, 17/12/19 - 10:55am