A man in his 60s was arrested and will appear in court tomorrow morning charged in connection with a fatal road traffic collision in Co Offaly in June.

The man is charged after the incident between a vehicle and a pedestrian that occurred in the morning of Friday June 14, 2019 in Rhode.

A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was initially closed at the scene while Forensic Crime Scene Investigators attended.

The man will appear before Tullamore District Court in the morning.