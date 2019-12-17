  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man hospitalised after being shot ‘a number of times’ in Dublin

Man hospitalised after being shot ‘a number of times’ in Dublin

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

A man has been taken to hospital with what being described as non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Dublin this evening.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the shooting at Shancastle Park in Clondalkin.

The shooting took place just before 9pm this evening when a man was approached by a lone gunman and shot “a number of times,” according to gardaí.

It is understood the gunman fled from the scene on foot.

The injured man was initially treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before he was taken to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown

The scene is currently preserved for examination by local scenes of crime officers. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesperson said.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí dealing with ‘suspicious’ death of a man in Kilkenny

Tuesday, 17/12/19 - 10:00pm

Boy, 10, threatened with deportation allowed to stay in Ireland after 67,000 sign petition

Tuesday, 17/12/19 - 9:10pm

Detector dog Blue assists as €100k worth of drugs seized at Dublin Airport yesterday

Tuesday, 17/12/19 - 7:00pm