Minister confirms patronage for six new schools

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

The Minister for Education Joe McHugh has confirmed the patronage of six new secondary schools to be established next year.

Dublin and Dún Laoghaire Education and Training Board will run the new schools in Dublin 15 and Citywest/Saggart, and

Educate Together will run the new facilities in Harold’s Cross and Goatstown.

Louth and Meath Education and Training Board will lead the new school in the Enfield/Kilcock area, and Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board (KWETB) will run the new facility in Wicklow.

The new schools will cater for 5,000 post-primary students.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

FAI pull out of an appearance before TDs and Senators as ‘very important questions’ remain

Tuesday, 17/12/19 - 4:00pm

€1m EuroMillions winner intends to spoil family for Christmas before telling them about win

Tuesday, 17/12/19 - 2:05pm

‘On my terms’: Waterford’s Paudie Coffey explains why he’s not running in the General Election

Tuesday, 17/12/19 - 1:45pm