Social enterprises get grants of €20k

CARLOW community enterprises were awarded €20,000 in social enterprise grants.

Beneficiaries were The Core, Hacketstown (€2,000), Borris Focus Centre (€3,000) and Siopa Glas in Ballon (€15,000).

The groups were supported in their applications by Carlow County Development Partnership and its CEO Mary Lawlor was delighted to reveal the news. The money was obtained under the small capitals grants scheme for social enterprise. The funds will go towards much-needed equipment and refurbishments to enhance community centres, activities and services.

Carlow County Development Partnership offers supports to local communities.

For more information, contact Ciara on 059 9720733.