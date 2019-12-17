Super-fast Sid bags goods worth €377 in Lidl trolley dash

A CARLOW man enjoyed his own supermarket sweep as part of Lidl’s trolley dash event. Sid Snoddy from the Blackbog Road was able to career down the aisle of the Tullow Road supermarket grabbing anything he could – all for free. In just two minutes, he gathered more than €377 in groceries ‒ the perfect Christmas shop.

Lidl stores across the country gave customers a chance to win their ‘Big Christmas Shop’. Tickets were on sale for just €1 at Lidl checkouts across Ireland since November, with all proceeds going to the supermarket’s charity partner Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health.

Jigsaw is an early intervention service, working with young people to prevent mental health issues. With services in 13 communities across Ireland and a dedicated advice and information website, young people, parents and their guardians can benefit from the support it provides. To date, Jigsaw has supported over 26,000 young people across Ireland.

Lidl Ireland’s 2018 trolley dash raised a nationwide total of €213,045 for Jigsaw.