Up to 11,000 washing machines may be recalled by Whirlpool due to fire safety concerns

Whirlpool has issued a recall notice on some of its models of washing machines due to a potential safety concern.

It affects certain models of Hotpoint and Indesit washing machines made between October 2014 and 2018 and it is feared up to 11,000 machines in Ireland may be impacted.

A flaw with the door-locking system may lead them to overheat and potentially catch fire.

This issue was identified by Whirlpool’s safety team, which carries out rigorous monitoring of the quality and safety of all the company’s products on a constant basis.

In a statement, Whirlpool alerted its customers to the potential fire safety risk of certain models.

Jeff Noel, Vice President of Whirlpool, said:

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and concern this may cause to our customers, particularly over the Christmas period, but we hope people will understand that we are taking action because people’s safety is our top priority.

Preparing for a recall of this scale is a complex operation and we are working tirelessly to ensure we are ready to start offering replacements or repairs to our customers from early January.

“This is an issue we inherited from buying Indesit Company, but as the new owner, it is our responsibility to keep our customers safe. We are recalling these products because it is the right thing to do for people’s safety and we will do whatever it takes to put the situation right for our customers.

“By taking actions like this, we are bringing the company we acquired in line with Whirlpool’s industry-leading global safety and quality standards.”

Whirpool had previously launched an urgent recall of certain models of tumble dryers over similar fire safety fears back in July of this year.

Under the washing machine recall, all affected customers will have the choice of either a free-of-charge like-for-like replacement washing machine, or a free-of-charge in-home repair of their existing appliance.

To check if a washing machine is potentially affected, customers will need both the model number and the serial number of the appliance.

Both of these codes can be found inside the door, or alternatively on a label on the rear of the appliance. The website or call centre agents will guide customers to where to find these labels and what information to provide.

If you think your washing machine might be affected, you can check by calling 0818 903 281 or by visiting here.

Here is a full list of the models involved in the Whirlpool recall of fire-risk Hotpoint and Indesit branded washing machines.

The models are listed by their commercial code, followed by the brand name.

FML 742P UK Hotpoint

WMAOD 743G UK Hotpoint

WMAOD 743P UK Hotpoint

WMAQB 721P UK.M Hotpoint

WMAQC 641P UK.M Hotpoint

WMAQC 741G UK Hotpoint

WMAQC 741P UK Hotpoint

WMAQC 741P UK.M Hotpoint

WMAQF 621G UK Hotpoint

WMAQF 621P UK Hotpoint

WMAQF 641 P UK.M Hotpoint

WMAQF 721G UK Hotpoint

WMAQF 721P UK.M Hotpoint

WMAQL 621G UK Hotpoint

WMBF 742G UK Hotpoint

WMBF 742K UK Hotpoint

WMBF 742P UK Hotpoint

WMBF 742P UK.M Hotpoint

WMBF 763P UK Hotpoint

WMEF 722 BC UK Hotpoint

WMEF 742 P UK Hotpoint

WMEUF 722P UK Hotpoint

WMEUF 743G UK Hotpoint

WMEUF 743P UK Hotpoint

WMFG 741P UK Hotpoint

WMFG 741P UK.M Hotpoint

WMFUG 742 P UK.M Hotpoint

WMFUG 742G UK Hotpoint

WMFUG 742P UK Hotpoint

WMFUG 842P UK.M Hotpoint

WMJLF 842P UK Hotpoint

WMJLL 742P UK Hotpoint

WMSAQG 621P UK Hotpoint

WMXTF 742G UK Hotpoint

WMXTF 742K UK Hotpoint

WMXTF 742P UK Hotpoint

WMXTF 742P UK.M Hotpoint

WMXTF 842P UK.M Hotpoint

WMYL 7151PS UK Hotpoint

XWA 81252X K UK Indesit

XWA 81252X W UK Indesit

XWD 71452X K UK Indesit