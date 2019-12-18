Cash injection a boost for tourism in Carlow town

CARLOW town is set to receive a major funding boost under a major new Fáilte Ireland initiative. The money has been allocated through local authorities as part of the €15.5 million Destination Towns initiative launched earlier this year by the National Tourism Development Authority.

Up to €500,000 for each local authority will be allocated in two rounds by Fáilte Ireland to boost the attractiveness and tourism appeal of towns nationwide. The process of identifying the towns that receive funding began in mid-2019 and was led by the local authorities in consultation with Fáilte Ireland.

“I am very pleased to see Carlow receive this funding to help drive tourism locally,” said deputy Pat Deering. “Fáilte Ireland research consistently shows that attractive towns and cities are key motivators for overseas holidaymakers coming to Ireland.

“With this in mind, the new scheme will provide funding to Carlow County Council to enhance public spaces such as squares, streetscapes and markets in a way that will engage tourists and enhance their experience in key towns,” he added.

“This could include spaces for food and craft markets, areas for town centre events, public art displays as well as orientation and signage to help visitors explore a town’s local heritage.”