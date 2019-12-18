Community ‘traumatised and frightened’ after latest Dublin shooting leaves man in hospital

The scene of the latest west Dublin shooting remains sealed off this morning.

A man in 20s was seriously injured after he was shot by a lone gunman at Shancastle Park in Clondalkin at 8.45pm last night.

Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

He is being treated at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown for injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

The attacker fled the scene on foot and Gardaí are appealing for information. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Local TD Mark Ward says the shooting is an attack on the whole community.

Mr Ward said: “Nobody has the right to take the law into their hands like this.

“Now they only live a couple of hundred yards from where the incident took place itself and I know the people around the area are going to be traumatised and frightened but the people of Clondalkin deserve better than this.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station 01-6667700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.