CSO reports rise in fraud, sexual assaults and kidnappings in 2019

There has been an increase in the number of cases of fraud, sexual assaults, kidnapping and drugs offences recorded by gardaí this year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The CSO office in Cork.

The number of homicides recorded by gardaí fell by 27 for the 12 months to September 2019 compared with the previous year, according to figures from the CSO.

They said it was largely driven by a decrease of 22 in the number of confirmed incidents of Dangerous driving leading to death, compared with the previous year.

The CSO added that the figure also reflects a technical revision carried out by An Garda Síochána recently to correct 156 PULSE records of Dangerous Driving Causing Death for the period 2003-2019 which were identified as having an incorrect reported date.

The number of burglary and related offences decreased by 6.3%, from 17,694 to 16,580.