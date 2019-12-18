Festive lights signal a new start at St Dympna’s Hospital

THE switching-on of the Christmas lights at St Dympna’s Hospital, Carlow not only heralded the start of the festive season but an exciting new beginning for this historic building. One of Carlow’s oldest structures has recently undergone an extensive renovation, following a fire in the building back in October 2016.

The extensive blaze damaged a significant internal section of the building, affecting an area used by HSE community care and mental health services. However, this area has now been restored to its former glory, making the turning-on of the hospital’s Christmas lights extra-special this year.

“The house is absolutely lovely now, beautiful inside,” explained Gerry Brennan, maintenance foreman at St Dympna’s Hospital. “The staff and residents were delighted to be able to turn on the Christmas lights this year and then afterwards we had our own St Dympna’s choir with some carol singing.”

Members of staff formed the choir earlier this year and have been reaping the benefits, with singing known to help release all those positive endorphins!

St Dympna’s Hospital is home to almost 40 residents in Kelvin Court, who were also very much part of the festivities surrounding the exciting switching-on of the Christmas lights.