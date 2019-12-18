John Paul wins top award for organising Carlow pride festival

JOHN Paul Payne, the organiser of Carlow’s first-ever gay pride festival, has just scooped a national award in recognition of his volunteering work. He won the accolade in the arts, culture and media category of the Volunteer Ireland Awards for his work on this year’s Carlow Pride Festival.

“I’m absolutely over the moon! I wasn’t expecting to win; to be shortlisted was enough, so actually winning was a pinch-me moment,” John Paul told The Nationalist.

At a recent gala awards ceremony in the Carlton Hotel, Blanchardstown, Dublin, the Carlow man was presented with the accolade by actress Rose Henderson, best known for her role as Sr Assumpta in Fr Ted.

The rest of the committee members accompanied John Paul to the ceremony, including Sally McDonald, Robbie O’Brien, Ciarán Rea, Thomas Brown Lawlor and Ryan Shannon. The committee is made up of people from all social backgrounds, sexual orientations, abilities and ages.

John Paul spent months working with local businesses, government bodies and the general public to create a truly colourful event. Around 3,500 people attended the parade and festival, which was completely free for everyone to enjoy. The Carlow Pride Festival, which took place in July this year, was the first event of its kind in Carlow town and proved to be such a hit that it was a source of inspiration for other towns and villages.

“When I started planning this almost a year ago, I was seeing if we could get support for it. Now we’ve won a national award, not realising it would have such an effect on people. Nationally, smaller towns were inspired by what we did and are now taking a chance. We got a lot of feedback, and at the awards people knew who we were and what we did. It’s a crazy journey, when you think about it.”

He and the committee also successfully pitched Carlow as the venue for next year’s convention of the European Pride Organisers’ Association, which will be held in January. Up to 35 national and international delegates are expected to descend on Carlow town for the two-day event.