  • Home >
  • National News >
  • QIH directors meet with Garda Commissioner to discuss criminal campaign against them

QIH directors meet with Garda Commissioner to discuss criminal campaign against them

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

QIH director Kevin Lunney was assaulted leading to four people being charged last month.

The Garda Commissioner has met the directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings this evening about the criminal campaign against them.

Four people were charged last month with the assault and false imprisonment of QIH director Kevin Lunney in Cavan and Fermanagh in September.

In a statement this evening, the directors say they’re very encouraged by arrests over recent weeks.

They also welcome the scale of resources being applied to ensure the safety of QIH staff and their families.

“This evening we met and thanked Commissioner Harris and his colleagues for their very significant and continuing efforts to bring those responsible for criminality to justice,” Liam McCaffery, CEO, QIH said.

“Our resolve to continue growing the business remains strong and has been greatly strengthened by the gardai’s efforts and by the support and goodwill of our staff, the community, our public representatives and business partners, for which we are extremely grateful.

“We remain committed to the business and community and look forward to the conclusion of the work being undertaken by the gardaí.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘These are not lives without consequence’ – Abuse charity says more should be done to protect women

Wednesday, 18/12/19 - 6:00pm

Offaly post office robbed by raiders armed with gun and a knife

Wednesday, 18/12/19 - 5:50pm

Orange weather warning issued for Cork

Wednesday, 18/12/19 - 3:20pm