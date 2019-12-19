Duckett’s Grove fair was a treasure trove of festive treats

THE weather outside may have be frightful, but that didn’t stop anyone from having a delightful time at the Duckett’s Grove Christmas Fair. With more than 50 stalls displaying everything from Christmas gift ideas to wonderful homemade bakes, the fair was a treasure trove of festive treats.

“It was great,” enthused Emma Deane from Carlow Tourism. “The weather was a little disappointing, but we had nice crowds throughout the afternoon. There was a queue for Santa all day long, despite the weather,” she smiled.

The crowds were treated to some wonderful entertainment during the day, with the Presentation Band, the cast from Striking Productions’ Sleeping Beauty and Music Generation all performing.

The falconry display was once again hugely popular, while children were spoilt for choice when it came to activities, with everything from dancing in a snow globe to arts and crafts.

“Despite the weather, the crowds did turn up and I think everyone was really happy with how it went,” said Emma.