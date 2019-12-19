Fr Peter McVerry slams local politicians over women’s refuge

A HOMELESS campaigner has called for politicians to be named and shamed if they don’t support a women’s refuge in Carlow. At a rally in Potato Market last Saturday, Fr Peter McVerry said that with an impending election next year, it was time for politicians to be held to account.

There has been a lack of progress in the establishment of a refuge in Carlow, despite widespread calls for such a facility. Carlow is one of nine counties in Ireland that has no refuge. Women who are being abused are forced to travel to Amber Refuge in Kilkenny and further for sanctuary.

Outlining the damage being done to women in abusive homes, Fr McVerry said:

“Suffering that’s imposed on people in their home, sometimes through many years, through violence, intimidation and threats of violence and to have left the home to find out there is nowhere to go … I can’t imagine how the politicians allow such a situation to continue.

“We need to get that refuge here for the sake of those who are suffering, who continue to suffer and those who are afraid to leave their home because they know they will be out on the street.”

A facility like a women’s refuge, a family hub, was recommended in a report commissioned by Carlow County Development Partnership last year.

The traditional image of homelessness is men, young and old, suffering from alcohol and drug addiction and often families are not thought of as a vulnerable group.

However, almost two-thirds of homeless people in the county are women and children.

Fr McVerry said: “Our politicians have perfected the art of ignoring the needs of the people. Somehow, you, the community, have to be the megaphone that rouses them out of their slumber. This will only change if there is sufficient power in this community to bring about change.”

He added: “It’s time to name and shame the politicians and demand an answer. Do you support the establishment of a refuge in Carlow? You want a straight answer, yes or no, and those answers should be made public.”

The meeting was also addressed by Annette Fox of Carlow Development Partnership and local poet Elizabeth Connors.

There was dismay among organisers that no Carlow county councillors or TDs attended the rally, apart from People Before Profit’s Adrienne Wallace, who was part of the organising team. Laois Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley also attended.

“It was great to see so many young girls there, but I was totally disgusted that no Carlow politicians attended,” said rally spokesperson Geraldine O’Neill. “They all knew it was on, but no-one came.”

Ms O’Neill is a victim of domestic abuse and has worked to help fellow victims. She said the lack of a local refuge was an obstacle to those hoping to break the cycle of abuse.

“They are terrified to move out of the home because there is nowhere to go. Kilkenny is always full. There is nowhere for Carlow people to go,” she said.