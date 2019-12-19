Govt ‘need to pump more gardaí into Longford’ to tackle five feuds

The Garda Representative Association has said there is an urgent need for more resources to tackle up to five feuds in Longford.

Armed gardaí in Longford town earlier this year. Pic: Rollingnews.ie

A judge this week told a court sitting the area was being held to ransom by a group of ‘hardcore’ men.

The judge condemned the ‘public blagardism’ that’s increasing in the area, after a violent incident in Longford town on Monday.

The GRA’s David Conroy says it’s the latest in a number of incidents between feuding families:

Mr Conroy said: “This is required under the financial terms from the Government and they really need to pump more gardaí in to the Longford area, there is not nearly enough gardaí in the town to police it.

“I would call on the Government to take a stern look at policing in Longford town and help us do our job and help the people of Longford go about their business.”

He says gardaí are not properly resourced in Longford to deal with them:

Mr Conroy said: “We have called for the last two years for additional gardaí to replace those that have gone on promotion and those who have transferred through natural wastage.

“Signs are evident in the last few weeks in the Longford area and I for one have been calling for a long time for the whole division of Roscommon and Longford to be adequately resourced by uniformed gardaí.”