Five people are due in court in Carlow this morning after a high-powered car was seized on Tuesday.

The car was intercepted at the Black Bog Road as part of Operation Thor.

Property was also recovered in the vehicle, which gardaí believe was the proceeds of a recent burglary.

The car, which had false number plates, was intercepted on Tuesday at Black Bog Road in Carlow.

The five – four men and one male juvenile – are expected before a sitting of Carlow District Court this morning.