Rotunda Hospital staff set up fundraising page to replace vital machine

Staff at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin have resorted to fundraising for a vital piece of equipment.

They say no government funding is available for the heart ultrasound machine for the intensive care unit.

The Rotunda Hospital is the country’s busiest maternity hospital with more than 1,200 babies undergoing care at its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit every year.

However, staff say a heart ultrasound machine, that is used on a daily basis, has reached the end of its life and the information it can give is limited.

They have resorted to online fundraising by setting up a gofundme campaign this month, as Government funding is not available for a replacement.

Professor Afif El-Khuffash, a consultant neonatologist at the hospital, set up the page along with other members of staff.

He said: “We are seeking your help as our clinical echocardiography machine has reached the end of its life and the information it can give us is very limited.

“As Government funding is not available for a replacement echocardiography machine, we need help from the public to raise essential funds to purchase a new machine so that we can continue to provide the best possible care for all our babies.”

More than €17,000 of the €76,500 target has already been raised with donors entered into a draw to win a designer handbag and tickets to a rugby match.

Staff said the machine is needed so that they can continue to provide the best possible care for babies.