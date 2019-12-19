Talented Alicia gets high achiever award from Music Academy

A TALENTED Carlow teenager has received a High Achievers award from the Royal Irish Academy of Music.

St Leo’s College student Alicia Premkumar was selected for her recent exam results and musical theatre performance. This is her second year to receive this award, a feat that is quite rare.

Each year, approximately 42,000 students throughout Ireland undertake these exams and only 1% are selected for this award. The fifth-year student has also been chosen to perform at the awards ceremony in January, having come through an audition process.

“I really appreciate this award so much and it’s great to see that hard work really pays off,” she said.

Alicia is currently rehearsing for the Olympia panto with Spotlight Stage School, which begins on Friday 20 December. She will also play the fabulous role of Margot in Striking Productions’s Legally Blonde in the New Year. Tickets are on sale for both shows.