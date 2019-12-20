Student apartments get go-ahead despite locals objecting to ‘studentification’ of Liberties

Despite objections, more than 350 students apartments have been given the go-ahead in the Liberties in Dublin.

File photo of the Liberies regeneration.

Locals say it will lead to the “studentification” of the area.

An Bord Pleanala has approved the high-end student accommodation, which the promoters say is “akin to a boutique hotel” at the Brewery Block site in the Liberties.

The project includes 368 bed spaces in blocks of between two and eight storeys along with a gym and cinema room.

Local residents objected to the project saying the Dublin 8 area is at saturation point with more than 5,000 student bed spaces either already built or planned.

They raised concerns about the transient type of accommodation, which they say will lead to anti-social behaviour.

However, the appeals board inspector did not think the development would be excessive and that students would only make up 8.7% of the population.