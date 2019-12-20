Stunning Sleeping Beauty show was simply a Christmas cracker!

CHRISTMAS just wouldn’t be Christmas in Carlow without Striking Productions’s annual festive offering, and this year is no exception!

The wonderful Sleeping Beauty took to the stage last week for seven performances at the Visual, featuring a talented cast of everything from newbie tiny tots to true pros of the Carlow stage. Directed and written by Robert O’Neill with choreography by Tracy Rea, the show told the classic tale of Princess Aurora cursed by the evil Maleficent and tricked into a deep sleep. There were, of course, lots of twists and turns along the way, with a distinct Carlow flavour added in for good measure.

Taking on the role of Aurora was Ceola Webb, filling the role perfectly as the beautiful princess, with her amazing voice and wonderful stage presence. Audrey Cooper was equally superb as Maleficent, menacing with that twinkle of wit, played brilliantly by Audrey.

Adding that comic factor were Maria Ansbro and Madeline Doyle as Jack and Daw, with Queen Leah played by Aoife Doyle and King Stefan by Barry Harmon.

Dance routines, lots of big singing numbers and, of course, oodles of magic came from the wonderful fairy women, played by Tracy Rea, Shauna Ray Lacey, Eithne Molloy, Cliona Dowd and Niamh Kelly.

Lots of charm and the terrific singing voice of Kieran Carey as Prince Philip wowed audiences, while the wonderful Diablo was played by Jody Fitzpatrick, the perfect sidekick to Maleficent. His Old Town Road standing out as one of the show’s craziest highlights!

Sleeping Beauty was narrated by Paddy Behan, while Jack Lawlor Mason played the part of Minstrel with lots of singing responsibilities throughout and Seán O’Driscoll was the announcer. Special mention, too, for a terrific Holly Harmon, who did such a great job as the young Aurora.

But Striking Productions is always about the full cast, with a really super crew on stage from younger children to older teens, who added lots of colour, excitement and Christmas magic to the show.

Striking Productions has been busily preparing Sleeping Beauty for months, with huge support both backstage and front of house from the full team. This was another amazing show from the local production company, which already has its sight sets on April 2020, when it takes the smash-hit Legally Blonde to the Carlow stage.