Thomas’s clamping nightmare has happy ending as Aldi refunds €120

“BLATANT fraud” is how a local man has described the ruthless clamping of his car … insisting he wasn’t even in Aldi car park at the time clampers say they first observed his vehicle.

Thomas Kelly from Drumphea was clamped at Aldi car park, Hanover, Carlow at 3.47pm on Wednesday 27 November.

“I know I didn’t leave my house until 2.25pm, but the ticket I got from the clampers says they observed my vehicle in Aldi car park at 2.18pm,” explained Thomas.

“If I’m caught, I’m caught – that’s fair enough – but the sickening thing is that the observation period couldn’t have happened. I was at home at 2.18pm and numerous people saw me and will swear to that,” insists Thomas.

Maybe touched by the Christmas spirit, when contacted yesterday by The Nationalist Aldi kindly agreed to refund Thomas the clamping release fee. “As a gesture of goodwill, RFC management is in the process of contacting Mr Kelly to refund the clamping release fee,” a spokesperson for Aldi told The Nationalist.

Aldi car park at Hanover, Carlow is managed RFC Car Park Management and a total of one hour’s parking is allowed for shoppers. Thomas is very clear about the time he parked in Aldi car park on Wednesday 27 November at 2.55pm because he was rushing to make it to the bank.

“I thought the bank closed at 3pm, so I was rushing for that and when I came back, my car was clamped. They clamped me at 3.47pm, so I just couldn’t have been an hour there,” said Thomas.

Thomas told The Nationalist that it was his intention to buy some items in Aldi when he returned from the bank.

“Look, I wasn’t going to be spending €120 in it or anything, but I always do get a few bits in Aldi whenever I’m in Carlow,” he added.

Thomas initially pleaded his case to RFC Car Park Management. However, he had no choice but to pay the €120 fee to release his car. He subsequently appealed to the company but received written confirmation that his appeal was refused.

“I had witnesses. I got my sister and even my 90-year-old mother to ring them to say I was in my house at that time, but it was no good,” he stated.

Thomas lives across the road from Drumphea NS and even the school bus driver can confirm that he saw Thomas at 2.25pm as he parked the school bus.

“It’s blatant fraud. I do feel like going to the gardaí about this, because it’s fraud,” insisted Thomas.

When contacted by The Nationalist, a spokesperson for Aldi stated: “A limited number of Aldi stores have clamping in place to ensure that we have adequate parking facilities for our customers. Signage within the Hanover Road car park clearly states that parking is for Aldi customers only and that individuals parked in the car park and not on the premises are liable to be clamped.

“As a gesture of goodwill, RFC Management is in the process of contacting Mr Kelly to refund the clamping release fee.”