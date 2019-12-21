Gardaí seek help finding missing 59-year-old from Dublin

Gardaí at Coolock in Dublin are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 59-year-old man.

Paul McDonnell is missing from his home at Belcamp Ave, in Coolock.

Paul is described as approximately 5’8″ in height, of slim build with brown/grey hair and bright blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue denim jeans, a grey tracksuit top, navy body warmer and grey slippers.

His family are seriously concerned for his wellbeing and are appealing to the public to assist Gardaí in locating him.

It is understood he was last seen at 11:30am this morning in Coolock boarding a city bound bus.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01 6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.