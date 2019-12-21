Investigation underway after attempted ATM theft in Louth

Gardaí are investigating after an attempted theft of an ATM in Co Louth.

At around 4.50am this morning, gardaí received a report of an attempt to remove an ATM machine from a financial premises on Irish Street, Ardee.

When they arrived at the scene they found that an ATM had been damaged at a bank.

A significant amount of damage was caused to the premises.

A digger and a tractor remain at the scene while a 4×4 vehicle was located burnt out a short distance away.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

The scene remains closed off pending a Garda technical investigation and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who was in Ardee this morning between 3am and 5am and who may have seen anything unusual.

They are also appealing to any road users with camera footage, to make contact with the incident room at Ardee Garda Station on 041 6871130, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.