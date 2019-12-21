Irish woman, 20s, killed after tree falls on car in Melbourne

By Michelle McGlynn

An Irish woman has been killed in a road accident in Australia.

It is understood that the woman, aged in her 20s, was travelling with friends in an Uber when a tree branch fell onto the car.

It is believed the two other female passengers in the car are also Irish.

According to Victoria Police, the accident occurred on Kings Way, one of the busiest roads in South Melbourne, at around 9pm on Friday night (local time).

The two backseat passengers were taken to hospital where one woman later died.

The other woman, also aged 25, remains in a stable condition.

The front passenger, 25, and the 38-year-old male driver were not injured.

Speaking to 7News Melbourne, a local resident who was on the scene said she did what she could to comfort them.

“We were just giving water to the girls and putting water on their face and their arms and trying to keep them cool.”

Victoria Police say they will prepare a report for the Coroner.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance.