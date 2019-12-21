Isobel wins first prize in Book of Kells art contest

  • Home >
Friday, December 20, 2019

EXQUISITE equestrians, ravaged reptiles and brilliant beasts are just some of the wonderful images that adorn the ancient Book of Kells, and young artist from Co Carlow was so talented that she scooped the first prize in a prestigious competition based on the beautiful book.

Twelve-year-old Isobel Webb from Kilcoole, Rathoe beat hundreds of other school children to scoop first prize in the primary school category of ‘The Book of Kells Creative Competition’.

This is just the third year that Trinity College Dublin, home of the Book of Kells, has run the competition, which attracted over 1,600 pieces of art and writing. The competition called on artists and writers of all ages to submit art or writing inspired by the world’s most famous medieval manuscript.

Isobel Webb from Rathoe NS, who won first prize in the primary school category of ‘The Book of Kells Creative Competition’
Photo: Marc O’Sullivan

At an awards ceremony recently in Trinity’s prestigious dining hall, more than 100 delegates from around the world gathered. Almost 40 finalists were presented with awards, but it was Isobel from Rathoe NS who took home the first prize in her category.

Her teacher Ronan Browne, principal Bláthnaid McDermott, staff and peers were delighted with Isobel’s success.

“Isobel is a fantastic artist. She’s one of the most talented pupils, so it’s brilliant for her,” said a delighted Aileen Bevins, who is school secretary.

The creative streak must run in the Webb family because her parents Simone and Liam run a special ‘social farm’ in Kilcoole, where Simone also gives art classes.

By Elizabeth Lee
